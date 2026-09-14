Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, along with his family, participated in a Ganapati Puja for Vinayaka Chavithi. He prayed for the removal of obstacles and wished for the success and well-being of the people, extending greetings across the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his family members, participated in a Ganapati Puja ceremony on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. During the rituals, the Chief Minister prayed for the removal of obstacles from everyone's lives and sought blessings for their success and well-being. He also extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion.

About Vinayaka Chavithi

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi or Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

It is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples. The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

Political leaders across party lines offered prayers and performed aarti at the party headquarters, extending greetings to the citizens and expressing hope for happiness and enthusiasm in everyone's lives.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)