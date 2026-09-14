Tripura CM Manik Saha attended two voluntary blood donation camps in Agartala, one by the Mahanam Sevak Sangha and another by the Rotary Club with BSF. He praised the initiatives and urged youth to donate blood to save precious lives.

CM Saha Urges Youth Participation in Blood Donation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the All Tripura Mahanam Sevak Sangha on the occasion of the foundation day of Sri Sri Mahanam Angan in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated the organisers for taking up the noble initiative with the ideal of serving humanity. He also extended his greetings and best wishes to all those who came forward to donate blood voluntarily.

The Chief Minister said voluntary blood donation is one of the noblest forms of service to humanity. He stressed the need for greater participation of the youth in such humanitarian initiatives and urged young people to come forward in larger numbers to donate blood and contribute to saving lives.

Saha also spoke about the importance of maintaining an adequate supply of blood and highlighted the significance of voluntary blood donation in meeting the needs of patients during emergencies and medical treatment. The programme witnessed participation from members of the Mahanam Sevak Sangha, blood donors and others.

Saha Highlights Camp by Rotary Club, BSF

Saha also expressed appreciation for the initiative and highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives. In a post on X, Saha said, “Honoured to attend the ‘Sanjiboni-3’ Blood Donation Camp, organised by the Rotary Club of Aspiring Agartala in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the BSF Frontier Headquarters, Agartala."

Highlighting the importance of blood donation, the Tripura Chief Minister said that such initiatives strengthen the spirit of service and compassion among people. "I deeply appreciate this noble initiative promoting voluntary blood donation and strengthening the spirit of service, compassion and social responsibility. Every drop of blood donated can save a precious life. Let us continue to inspire more people to come forward and contribute to this noble cause," he added. (ANI)