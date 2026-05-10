Vijay Sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM | Thalapathy’s FIRST Speech Shakes Chennai!

Tamil Nadu witnessed a historic political moment as TVK Chief Vijay took oath as the new Chief Minister in Chennai, ending decades of DMK-AIADMK dominance. In his emotional speech, Vijay promised corruption-free governance, youth empowerment and a 'new Tamil Nadu,' while thousands of supporters erupted in celebration across the state.In this video:0:00 – Thalapathy Vijay’s Emotional First SpeechCM1:27 – Vijay Sworn in as Tamil Nadu 3:56 – Supporters Celebrate TVK Victory Across Chennai

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