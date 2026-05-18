VD Satheesan Takes Oath as New Chief Minister of Kerala | Politics #Shorts

VD Satheesan Takes Oath as New Chief Minister of Kerala
Congress leader V.D. Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Kerala today at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Leading the UDF coalition back to power after a decade, this marks a major political shift in the state. Watch the grand oath-taking ceremony and key moments from this historic day!
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