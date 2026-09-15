An influencer's viral video highlights a stark contrast on a Vande Bharat train. While initially praising its modern amenities and diligent cleaning staff, the video later reveals trash left behind by passengers, sparking a debate about civic responsibility and public cleanliness.

An Instagram video shared by influencer Sunil R, who posts under the name @maskedguyslife, has gone viral for highlighting what many viewers described as a lack of civic sense among some passengers on a Vande Bharat train. The train's cleanliness and onboard amenities are praised at the start of the film. Sunil demonstrated the provision of newspapers to travellers, meal service, routine cleaning, and employees gathering trash and dirty trays. The train seemed well-maintained and well-organised throughout the whole of the video.

However, the influencer displayed rubbish that other passengers had left behind at the end of the film. Despite dustbins and frequent rubbish pickup by train personnel, there was trash visible under seats and in certain areas of the coach.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

Many users criticised the littering shown in the clip.

"How unfortunate and sad," one user commented. "Money doesn't buy class," wrote another. A third user said, "We can never be a clean country if some people don't treat public transport and public spaces the way they treat their homes."

As the debate grew, Sunil clarified in the comments that his video was not a criticism of Vande Bharat or Indian Railways. "This reel is not against Vande Bharat or Indian Railways. Quite the opposite," he wrote.

He commended the train for being contemporary, cosy, and well-maintained, noting that employees often picked up trash and trays. He said that's what made the littering even more annoying. Sunil argued that it is hard to defend leaving trash on seats, in seat pockets, or on the floor when customers are given dustbins and employees are already gathering trash.

The influencer said that trash is still a major issue in many Indian public areas, such as roadways, train stations, beaches, and tourist attractions. He acknowledged that not everyone acts in this manner, but he asserted that ignoring the problem won't make it go away.