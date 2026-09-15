Congress's Motha Rohith criticized the BJP's 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' campaign for PM Modi's birthday. He urged BJP President Nitin Nabin to ask the PM to create jobs for the youth instead of appealing for people to light lamps for him.

Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its nationwide campaign ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Congress leader Motha Rohith on Tuesday advised BJP national president Nitin Nabin to urge the Prime Minister to provide employment to the youth instead of asking citizens to light lamps.

Speaking to ANI, Rohith flagged the prevailing economic challenges confronting the youth, stating that students and job aspirants across the country are reeling under severe distress due to unfulfilled promises on employment. "I think the BJP National President, Nitin Nabin, is completely following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would like to advise Nitin Nabin that instead of appealing to the people of India to light diyas, he should appeal to the Prime Minister to provide jobs to the youngsters and students," Rohith said.

Targeting the ruling dispensation's track record on job generation, the Congress leader questioned the status of the Centre's annual recruitment targets. "The student community and the youth of this country are in utter distress. You promised to create 2 crore jobs every year, but the entire country knows what PM Narendra Modi has done," Rohith added.

BJP's 'Aashirwad ka Diya' Campaign

The reaction comes after BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday appealed to citizens to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, and pray for his long life and continued success.

In a post on X ahead of PM Modi's 25 years of continuous public service, the BJP chief said, "Service to the nation through service to the people has been the guiding principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life," adding that his 25-year journey as a head of government dedicated to public service and nation-building has been unprecedented.

"His visionary leadership has endowed the nation with a new direction and renewed strength. Today, driven by the collective resolve he inspired, we are advancing rapidly towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'," Nabin wrote.