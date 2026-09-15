Kalyan Bainsla, accused of ramming his car into biker Sia on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, has been arrested from Rajasthan. Gurugram Police have added the stringent Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) to the case.

Kalyan Bainsla the man accused of allegedly hitting biker Sia on Gurugram's Golf course road on Sunday has been arrested. Gurugram Police arrested the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, from Dausa, Rajasthan. The Police will soon bring the accused to Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has added section 09 of the BNS to the case. According to a Police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment. In warning issued the Gurugram Police said,"Playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused."

Investigation Leading to Arrest

The arrest comes shortly after a team led by Sector 56 Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar visited the victim's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, to record her detailed deposition and incorporated stringent new sections into the previously registered FIR.

The case pertains incident that took place on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday morning when Sia was riding with fellow bikers. She was injured after Baisla, who was driving a four-wheeler, allegedly rammed into her bike in an incident being treated by police as a suspected hit-and-run case. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14. The victim had alleged that the car aggressively pursued her, made threatening hand gestures, and deliberately collided with her two-wheeler before fleeing.

Victim Recounts Ordeal

Earlier in the day, Sia demanded exemplary punishment for the driver, stating that women feel increasingly unsafe on Delhi-NCR arterial roads due to reckless driving and aggressive road rage. Sia alleged that the car driver cut across lanes and rammed into her bike after she tried to maintain distance and avoid any reckless move by the vehicle.

'He Cut Across Sharply and Rammed Into Me'

"It was truly shocking; I was riding calmly in the third lane, having slowed down due to the traffic, when he hit me. I fell off. I was completely disoriented and unaware of what had happened to me. When my fellow rider tried to stop him—telling him to halt because it was his fault—he kept insisting that it was not his fault and that it was my fault. He didn't stop; instead, he jumped the red light, took a left turn, and fled the scene," she said.

"My next move was to signal him to stay to the side and not get too close. Although his vehicle was moving fast, when I sensed it veering towards my bike or trying to overtake, I sped up a little out of fear that he might do something reckless. Meanwhile, a fellow rider behind me tried to pull up alongside me to shield me. Amidst this chaos, a vehicle came between us, forcing me to slow down. That’s when the driver—who, as seen in my front-facing camera footage, had been in the first lane—cut across sharply into the third lane and rammed into me," she said.

'They Were Making Gestures, I Got Scared'

She also alleged that the car driver chased her, repeatedly came close to her two-wheeler and made gestures while attempting to get her to stop.

"In the video I posted yesterday, you can see a car chasing me—I usually go for a bike ride on Sundays, and I was riding along Golf Course Road. At the time, I hadn't really noticed the car moving along the road or following me. The first thing that happened was that he sped past me very closely while I was riding. I was startled and wondered why the car had come so close to me. I tried to ignore it at first," the victim said.

“Then, the car slowed down and dropped back behind me. The second incident—which is shown in the video—was when the car pulled up alongside me, and the driver made some gestures. He said something—trying to get me to stop—and that’s when I got scared. You could clearly tell from his face that they had been drinking. There was another guy next to him who was also making gestures, and I think there were two more guys in the back, but the car had tinted windows, so I couldn't see exactly who or how many people were inside. They kept making gestures and coming right up close to me,” she further said.

(ANI)