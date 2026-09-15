Panic gripped passengers at Vijayawada's Pandit Nehru Bus Stand after a suspicious bag was found containing 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators. Police have launched an investigation, with initial reports suggesting the explosives were for quarrying.

A suspicious bag found at the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada triggered panic among passengers after police recovered 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators from it, officials said here on Tuesday.

Passengers alerted the police after noticing the unattended bag at the bus stand, following which the Krishna Lanka police rushed to the spot and began a search operation.

During the inspection of the bag, police found explosive materials, including gelatin sticks and detonators.

According to preliminary information, the bag contained 46 gelatin sticks and 50 detonators.

Police Launch Investigation

Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector Murali Krishna said, "The explosives were being transported for quarry blasting purposes".

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the explosives and the person responsible for carrying them to the bus stand.