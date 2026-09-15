A Bengaluru techie working at Google shared a heartwarming Instagram video of her parents touring her workplace. The video captures their proud and happy reactions as she shows them the office's amenities, like the food courts and micro-kitchens. This wholesome moment went viral, drawing positive reactions from social media users.

In an Instagram video, a Bengaluru techie who works at Google gave her parents a tour of the company's headquarters and shared their touching response. As she showed her parents various areas of the Google workplace, such as the food court, micro kitchen, and leisure spaces, the lady, named as Shalini, recorded the visit. She claimed that her parents were pleased of her and thrilled to see where she worked.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shalini said, "Hello everyone, so let's take the office tour with my parents. Yeah, I took my parents to the office, and I work at Google, so they were very happy and so proud of me."

She began the tour by taking them to the food court and introducing them to the range of food available at the workplace. "I first took them to the food court. I showed them how much option we have. Unlimited food [laughs]. And they also loved that food, the food was very good," she said.

"Then I took them to the micro kitchen. And you know, there's one saying that Google have a food every 10 meter, and that's true. We have so many food options, like so many of chocolates, dry fruits, watermelon juice, coconut juice, and what not, bro," she added.

There was more to the workplace visit than just food. Shalini also played games with her parents.

Watch Viral Video

Shalini captioned the video, saying, "It was a great feeling, my parents were soo happy and here we go my office tour with my parents."

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users responded positively to the video, highlighting the parents' joy and pride. "The parents look genuinely proud and happy," a user said. Another stated, "Taking your parents to your workplace hits differently." "This must have been such a proud moment for the parents," said a third, and "Such a wholesome office tour with the parents," said another.