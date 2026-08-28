The University of Western Australia (UWA) has received UGC approval for its international branch campus in Mumbai, set to open in September 2026. This marks a milestone for Australia-India education ties, offering students a global education in India.

The University of Western Australia (UWA), a global top 100 university and a member of Australia's prestigious Group of Eight, has received a Letter of Approval (LOA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its international branch campus in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone ahead of the campus opening in September 2026.

According to a press release, the approval brings UWA closer to welcoming its first cohort of students in Mumbai and marks the beginning of a new chapter for students seeking a globally recognised Australian university education without leaving India.

A Milestone for Australia-India Relations

Diane Smith-Gander AO, Chancellor, The University of Western Australia, said, "The opening of UWA Mumbai is an important milestone for the University and for our relationship with India. Most importantly, it is about creating new opportunities for students, giving them access to a globally recognised UWA education while they remain connected to the opportunities, communities and aspirations of India. We are delighted to be at this point in our journey and look forward to welcoming our first students to Mumbai."

With the campus set to welcome students in September, UWA Mumbai will offer an education experience that combines UWA's academic standards and global outlook with access to Mumbai's dynamic business, technology, finance and innovation ecosystem.

Mr Nagesh Singh, High Commissioner of India to Australia, said, "UWA's Mumbai campus is another strong example of the growing depth of the Australia-India education relationship. It gives Indian students the opportunity to experience an Australian university education in India, while creating new connections between our two countries. I look forward to seeing the first cohort of UWA students begin this exciting new chapter in Mumbai."

Enhancing the Student Experience

As per the release, Professor Amit Chakma, Vice-Chancellor, The University of Western Australia, said, "Receiving the UGC Letter of Approval is an important step towards welcoming our first students to UWA Mumbai. Our focus now is on creating an exceptional student experience from day one - an experience that combines UWA's academic excellence and global perspective with the opportunities available in India. We are particularly excited to welcome our students to AI Jumpstart and Orientation, where they will begin building the skills, connections and confidence that will shape their UWA journey."

AI Jumpstart and Orientation

Ahead of the commencement of classes, UWA Mumbai will introduce students to university life through AI Jumpstart, an early learning experience designed to help students build confidence and familiarity with artificial intelligence and its applications. The programme will help students understand how AI is shaping industries and the future of work, while encouraging them to explore the technology responsibly as part of their academic journey, the release said.

As per the release, orientation will also begin before the September intake, giving students an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Mumbai campus, meet their peers and faculty, understand the UWA learning environment and prepare for the transition into university life. Together, these experiences are designed to ensure students begin their UWA journey with the knowledge, connections and confidence to make the most of their university experience.

Fostering Global Perspectives

UWA Mumbai will give students the opportunity to build the knowledge, skills and global perspective needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Beyond the classroom, students will be encouraged to engage with real-world challenges, explore emerging technologies and develop connections with peers, academics and industry, the release said.

The student experience will be supported by UWA's global community, creating opportunities to build an international network from the very beginning of their university journey. With the first cohort preparing to begin their studies in September, UWA Mumbai is focused on creating an environment where students can develop the confidence, capabilities and connections to shape their own futures -Learn Here. Lead Everywhere. (ANI)