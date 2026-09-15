The Shimla Amateur Dramatic Club staged Gurcharan Das's '9 Jakhoo Hill' at the Gaiety Theatre. The play, set in 1962 Shimla, explores human relationships in a changing India and featured a cast of local residents and Army personnel.

The Shimla Amateur Dramatic Club (ADC) staged playwright Gurcharan Das's 9 Jakhoo Hill at Shimla's historic Gaiety Theatre, bringing together Army personnel, local residents and theatre enthusiasts to see a production that explores family, relationships and ambition amid a changing India. Directed by Sia Minnochaa and Neha Desai Bakshi, the play is set in Simla in 1962 and portrays human relationships and aspirations against the backdrop of a society undergoing social change and an India in transition. The production featured ADC members and residents from diverse professional backgrounds, including Army personnel posted in Shimla. The performers underwent nearly two months of rehearsals before bringing the production to the stage.

Cast, Crew and Dignitaries

Tarini Sud, Gagandeep Singh, Krishna Khanna, Sanjiv Sood, Girish Minocha and Anil Walia were part of the cast. The backstage team was led by Ajit Butail and managed by Manmohan Manchanda, Brigadier Jitendra Singh Bisht, Colonel Ankush Gupta and Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kadsholi. Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and Colonel Commandant, Bengal Sappers, attended the performance as the chief guest. More than 200 Army personnel and their family members were also present.

Enthusiastic Reception

The production received an enthusiastic response from the audience, with appreciation for the performances and the play's creative portrayal of relationships and social realities. The staging at the iconic Gaiety Theatre served as a celebration of Shimla's longstanding theatrical tradition, while also showcasing how amateur theatre continues to bring together people from different professional and social backgrounds through the performing arts.