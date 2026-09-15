Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel extended 'Michhami Dukkadam' greetings on Samvatsari. He called Paryushan Mahaparva a festival of forgiveness and gratitude, urging people to seek forgiveness for mistakes and follow Lord Mahavir's principles.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conveyed ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ to Jain and non-Jain citizens on the occasion of Samvatsari. Describing Paryushan Mahaparva as a festival of forgiveness and gratitude, CM said it is an occasion to seek forgiveness for mistakes made knowingly or unknowingly through our thoughts, words and actions, a release said.

Strengthening Social Harmony

He expressed confidence that the festival, which encourages people to follow Lord Mahavir’s principles of forgiveness, contentment, simplicity, humility, compassion and kindness towards all living beings, will further strengthen social harmony and humanity. (ANI)