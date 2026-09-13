Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights a wider youth employment strategy focused on self-employment, startups, entrepreneurship and skill development alongside traditional government jobs.

The Uttarakhand government has expanded the scope of youth employment policy with the CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami stating that youth in addition to looking for employment must also strive to generate employment for others. The state plans to focus on self-employment, entrepreneurship and skill training in order to make youth financially independent.

As stated by the Chief Minister, change in economic situations has opened up opportunities other than those in the government sector. With proper skills and guidance, youth can convert their capabilities and ideas into viable sources of livelihoods.

Government Seeks Self-Employment in Addition to Government Sector Employment

The Chief Minister stated that employment strategy of the state does not restrict itself to providing youth with employment within the government department. Self-employment of youth and entrepreneurship among them are also being looked at as equally important aspects of the scheme.

Here, youth can utilise their education and skills in order to create their own employment and apart from generating an income for themselves, it will help them create job opportunities for others also.

Start-ups and Entrepreneurship Possibilities For Youth

Another important aspect which the government wishes to enhance in youth in the state is the culture of start-ups and entrepreneurship. Dhami pointed out the potential of the younger lot and said that all they need is proper guidance and opportunities to exploit their talents.

Start-ups can give an opportunity to young entrepreneurs to build a business out of any novel idea. Ventures related to the needs of the community and unique situation in the state can be ways to earn money and gain employment. The overall aim of the government is to acquaint youth with these opportunities and support them in pursuing entrepreneurship.

Skill Development For Linking Youth To Employment

Skill development still remains another important area in the process of creating employment. Along with education, practical and industrial skills can help them to take other means of employment and even self-employment.

It is therefore essential to train the youth in such skills that they are needed in the market. This will help them in taking up employment according to their tastes and capabilities.

Emphasis on Developing a Self-Reliant Workforce

The Chief Minister has stressed that employment through government positions, self-employment, and entrepreneurial ventures must all find space in Uttarakhand’s employment sector. The presence of an effective business environment in the state will aid economic development in the region.

A hill state like Uttarakhand has prospects related to tourism, agriculture, services, technology, among other areas that may provide avenues for youth entrepreneurship. Better employment opportunities in the region may be useful in solving some of the issues related to migration.