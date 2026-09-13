Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the death of former state minister and senior Congress leader Siddique Ahmed. Ahmed, 63, died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was a four-time MLA from the Karimganj South Assembly constituency.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday condoled the demise of former state minister and senior Congress leader Siddique Ahmed, saying his death leaves a void in the social life of Sribhumi and the administrative circles of Assam.

CM Sarma's Tribute

“Deeply pained by the passing away of my dear colleague of many years, Shri Siddique Ahmed Sahab. As a legislator, he always prioritised his people’s welfare, and as a Minister as well, he ran his assigned department with utmost professionalism, but beyond these, he was a great human being who valued relationships and was compassionate towards everyone,” Sarma wrote on X.

Deeply pained by the passing away of my dear colleague of many years, Shri Siddique Ahmed Sahab. As a legislator, he always prioritised his people's welfare, and as a Minister as well, he ran his assigned department with utmost professionalism , but beyond these, he was a great… pic.twitter.com/qGWWalea4u — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 13, 2026

The Chief Minister said that although they belonged to different political parties, their bond went beyond politics and described Ahmed as a fellow traveller who navigated through difficult phases of life together with him.

“We belonged to different political parties, but our bond went beyond politics; we were fellow travellers who navigated through difficult phases of life together,” he wrote.

“His passing away leaves a void not only in the social life of Sribhumi but also in the administrative circles of Assam. In this difficult hour, my thoughts are with Anima Bhabi and the family. May they find the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. Rest in Peace, Siddique Bhai!,” Sarma wrote.

A Distinguished Political Career

Siddique Ahmed died at his residence at Baraigram in Sribhumi district after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 63.

Ahmed had been undergoing treatment for cancer for a long period.

Born on October 1, 1962, he served as a Cabinet minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Assam government. He represented the Karimganj South Assembly constituency four times.

Ahmed was first elected to the state Assembly in 2001 and was elected again in 2006 as an Independent candidate before joining the Congress party. He also secured victories in 2011 and 2021.

(ANI)