Students in government and aided schools across Uttarakhand are eligible for free textbooks from Class 1 to Class 12. As part of its efforts to improve the quality and standardisation of education, the state has made NCERT textbooks mandatory in government schools.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a major step toward easing families' financial burden and ensuringmoney does not become a barrier to school enrolment. According to the Chief Minister, the government will distribute textbooks free of charge to students in government and aided schools in grades 1 to 12.

The effort includes children in primary, upper-primary, secondary, and higher-secondary grades. The government says the measure is meant to ensure students have access to essential study materials without forcing families to pay the extra cost of buying textbooks each academic year.

Free Textbooks for Classes 1-12

Students in government and aided schools across Uttarakhand are eligible for free textbooks from Class 1 to Class 12. As part of its efforts to improve the quality and standardisation of education, the state has made NCERT textbooks mandatory in government schools.

For many families, the start of a new academic year means high educational costs. By providing free textbooks, the government hopes to eliminate at least one of these recurring expenses and make access to school resources more equitable.

CM Dhami focuses on removing financial barriers.

CM Dhami stated that the overall goal is to ensure that a student's financial situation does not interfere with their education. The recent statement is part of the state government's broader efforts to promote school education and improve access to learning materials.

However, the Chief Minister's most recent announcement did not clarify how many pupils will benefit from the textbook program, the funding provided for it, or a distinct distribution timeframe.

Smart Classes And Digital Learning Are Also In Focus.

Uttarakhand is also promoting digital learning with traditional classroom materials. According to government figures given in the study, 226 schools are being established as PM Shri schools, with virtual lessons taking place in about 1,300 schools across the state. Smart classrooms, digital libraries, and online learning platforms are all part of the educational drive.

The government has also established free online coaching programs for pupils preparing for competitive and higher education entrance exams. Together, these efforts aim to increase access to educational materials,from school textbooks to digital learning and test preparation.

Education Support Beyond Textbooks

As such, the free textbook effort is part of Uttarakhand's bigger education strategy. By combining free learning materials with digital education and increased academic assistance, the Dhami administration hopes to make education more accessible to kids across the state, particularly those from low-income households.