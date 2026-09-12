The football engagement occurred during Nabin's visit to Uttarakhand, as the BJP ramps up its organisational preparations for next year's state elections.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami replaced political meetings with a football practice with young players in Haldwani, but the message from the pitch was clear. Playing alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Dhami said the youth's excitement showed Uttarakhand was ready for a BJP hat-trick in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The football engagement occurred during Nabin's visit to Uttarakhand, as the BJP ramps up its organisational preparations for next year's state elections. Dhami also posted a video of the sporting event on social media, emphasising the link between youth, sports, and the state's growth.

Dhami's 'Hat-Trick' Message Before 2027 Polls

Dhami linked the young players' enthusiasm to his political message, saying Uttarakhand was moving forward with the spirit of Khelo India and the youth's confidence. He characterised the atmosphere on the football pitch as one of preparedness for the BJP's third consecutive triumph.

The BJP won the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022, and it now hopes to hold power for another term in 2027. Dhami's comments come as political activity ramps up ahead of the election.

Nitin Nabin joins Dhami on the football pitch.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin attended the football practice. BJP MP Anil Baluni and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat also attended the event. The casual sporting contact came after a series of organisational and youth-focused events in Haldwani.

Nabin and Dhami had also spoken with young people in Haldwani about jobs, business, skill development, technology, and sports. Nabin mentioned efforts like Startup India, Skill India, and Khelo India when discussing chances for the younger generation.

Youth And Sports In The BJP's Uttarakhand Outreach

Sports and youth participation have emerged as key topics in the state government's outreach efforts. Dhami has also funded projects to uncover and nurture sports potential in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister recently launched the Khel Mahakumbh-Chief Minister's Championship Trophy 2026, citing it as a platform for athletes from villages and throughout the state to advance to higher levels of competition.

With the 2027 Assembly election looming, Dhami's football appearance in Haldwani blended young outreach with a strong political message: the BJP feels it can win a third straight mandate in Uttarakhand.