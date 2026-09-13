Indonesian journalist Wahidawati sang “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, praising Indian culture and stressing the role of Bollywood in soft diplomacy.

Indonesian freelance journalist Wahidawati drew attention at the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi by singing the popular Hindi song “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye.” Her gesture highlighted the role of cultural exchanges in strengthening ties among BRICS nations.

Speaking to ANI, Wahidawati said she was excited to attend the summit as Indonesia participated as a BRICS member for the first time. “This is such an amazing event, and actually this is very exciting because Indonesia is the first time joining as a member of BRICS,” she said.

She added that the summit was also her first opportunity to meet her president in India, noting that even in Indonesia she had not been able to meet him.

Praise For Indian Culture And Press Kit

Wahidawati, who previously studied in Gujarat for two years and speaks some Hindi, expressed her admiration for Indian culture. She said Bollywood and cultural exchanges are the best ways to promote soft diplomacy among BRICS nations.

She also praised the press kit provided to journalists, describing it as “very interesting.” The kit included Indian-themed items such as makhana snacks, a scarf with Indian motifs, a tote bag with BRICS branding, coffee, notebooks and other materials.

“I just received it yesterday, and this is very interesting. We got a bag and so much inside, with a lot of Indian stuff. I got makhana, like snacks, and also I have one scarf with an Indian printed motif. I also got a tote bag; it’s written BRICS. And we got coffee and some stuff like notebooks and everything. I like it,” she said.

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India’s Chairship And BRICS Expansion

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairship on September 12-13, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The agenda focuses on development, sustainability and innovation.

BRICS now comprises 11 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE - along with 10 partner nations including Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Collectively, BRICS members account for nearly half of the global population, 40% of global GDP and 26% of global trade. India’s Chairship comes amid economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty and climate challenges.