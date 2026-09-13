BSP chief Mayawati hailed the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026 as a diplomatic success, praising its stance against terrorism. She also commented on India-China relations following the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping.

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday praised the outcome of the 18th BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi, describing the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 as a sign of good mutual understanding among member countries and a major diplomatic achievement.

The BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026. It also strongly condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir "in the strongest terms" and called for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

"The unanimous issuance of a 140-paragraph Delhi Declaration at its 18th BRICS Summit is nothing short of good mutual understanding and a diplomatic achievement. Furthermore, the desire to further strengthen mutual relations among these countries is also a source of hope, in the course of which the development of a BRICS currency will also be an important step. With reference to Pahalgam, India's perspective has received appropriate support, including the commitment to tackle terrorism in all its forms, which is also commendable," said Mayawati during a presser in Lucknow.

Mayawati on India-China Relations

Mayawati also touched upon India-China relations, saying it remained to be seen how soon the "approach of not letting differences with the neighbouring country turn into disputes", and instead viewing each other as "development partners", would yield results.

Modi-Xi Bilateral Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the national capital for the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit since 2019. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective. This comes as the two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties."

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest." PM Modi also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations and underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.

"The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA said.

Xi, during the meeting, said China and India should view their relationship from a strategic perspective while keeping the long-term development of bilateral ties in mind. (ANI)