Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the master plan for Rishikul in Haridwar, directing it to be developed as a major centre for Ayurveda, yoga, and Indian knowledge, blending traditional architecture with modern facilities within a two-year timeline.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the proposed master plan for the comprehensive development of the Madan Mohan Malaviya Oriental Research Institute, Rishikul, in Haridwar, at a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

During the meeting, a presentation was made before the Chief Minister on the proposed structure of the institute and various activities planned under the master plan.

CM's Vision for Rishikul: A Premier Knowledge Centre

Dhami said Rishikul should be developed as a major centre for Ayurveda, yoga and the Indian knowledge tradition, with special emphasis on Ayurveda, medical tourism, yoga, astrology and Vedic mathematics. He directed that high-quality academic, research and study facilities be developed in these fields so that the institute can serve as an effective bridge between India’s traditional knowledge systems and modern research.

The Chief Minister said Ayush, yoga and Sanskrit are among the key identities of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and directed that the state’s distinctive heritage should be prominently reflected in the development of Rishikul. He stressed that the academic activities at the institute should be of a high standard and that an excellent environment should be created for the study and research of Indian knowledge systems, oriental disciplines, Ayurveda, and yoga.

Architectural Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Dhami directed that the architectural design of the campus should be based on traditional and oriental architectural styles. The exterior design and facades of the buildings should reflect ancient architectural traditions, while the facilities and amenities provided on the campus should be state-of-the-art. He said a distinctive identity for the campus should be developed through a balanced blend of tradition and modernity.

Creating an Immersive Cultural and Spiritual Experience

The Chief Minister said the core concept of the project should be clearly reflected in every aspect of its development. The entire campus should be designed in a manner that enables visitors to experience Indian culture, knowledge and spirituality, while creating an environment that appeals to them spiritually, physically and emotionally.

He said Haridwar holds special religious and spiritual significance due to the presence of the Ganga and attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad. Therefore, this unique identity of Haridwar should remain at the centre of the development concept for Rishikul. Visitors should have the opportunity to learn about and experience the rich heritage of Indian knowledge traditions, Ayurveda, yoga, and spirituality.

Directive for Timely Completion

Dhami directed officials to complete all project-related work within a fixed timeline. Clear phases and deadlines should be set for different works, with the entire project to be completed in a phased manner within two years. He also directed that regular reviews of the progress of the works be ensured.

Master Plan Highlights

The presentation outlined a vision to develop Rishikul as an integrated centre for yoga and meditation, high-level academic activities, Ayurveda and holistic health, Indian philosophy, Vedic and classical studies, art and culture, and research. The proposed master plan envisages the comprehensive development of various areas, including academics, yoga and meditation, Ayurvedic healthcare and wellness, with the aim of establishing Rishikul as a prominent centre of Indian knowledge, traditional wisdom and modern learning. (ANI)