In Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area, a family dispute over a car loan escalated significantly. A woman allegedly threatened her father with a pistol after he declined to assist with the loan's verification process. She reportedly pointed the firearm at him, prompting him to file a police complaint.

A family dispute in Ghaziabad reportedly escalated into a serious confrontation after a woman allegedly pulled out a pistol when her father refused to help her with the verification process for a car loan.

The incident took place in the Sahibabad area, where an FIR has been registered against the woman for allegedly threatening her father with the firearm. According to the report, the disagreement began after the father declined to assist with the verification required for the loan.

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The situation then allegedly took a dangerous turn, with the woman producing a pistol and pointing it at her father’s chest. The incident prompted him to approach the police, following which a criminal case was registered.

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Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and are looking into the allegations made against the woman. The case highlights how a dispute over a financial matter escalated into an alleged threat involving a firearm.

The incident has also drawn attention because the disagreement was reportedly centred on a relatively routine part of securing a vehicle loan. Loan verification can require applicants to provide supporting documents or have information confirmed, depending on the lender and the nature of the application.

Authorities have not indicated that the dispute was connected to any broader criminal activity. The investigation will establish what happened during the confrontation and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of the pistol.

The case was reported from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad and has resulted in a formal police complaint against the woman. Further details are expected as investigators continue examining the incident.

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