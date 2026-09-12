Ahead of the BRICS 2026 summit, New Delhi Police launched a major combing operation in the Ridge area, using horse patrols to enhance surveillance. This is part of extensive security involving 15,000 personnel and paramilitary forces.

Ahead of BRICS 2026, New Delhi District Police conducted an extensive combing operation across the Ridge as part of heightened surveillance and area domination, the DCP New Delhi said in a post on X on Saturday.

“An extensive combing operation across the Ridge, backed by coordinated efforts with the outer force, strengthens surveillance and area domination,” DCP New Delhi wrote on X.

Ahead of BRICS 2026, New Delhi District Police is leaving no ground unchecked. An extensive combing operation across the Ridge, backed by coordinated efforts with the outer force, strengthens surveillance and area domination. Horse patrols add another layer of vigilance-… pic.twitter.com/FVs0zpOjvu — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) September 12, 2026

The operation was carried out in coordination with the outer district police force to strengthen surveillance and maintain area domination, the DCP said.

Horse patrols were also deployed as part of the security arrangements, keeping a watch across the Ridge area, according to the post.

Horse patrols add another layer of vigilance- keeping a watch where every path matters.

Massive Security Cover for BRICS Summit

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements, including the deployment of dog squads, have been put in place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13.

To ensure safety at the event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements.

Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel for these arrangements. The MHA has provided us with approximately 200 CAPF companies, which are being deployed for law and order duties and other operational tasks, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal said on Friday.

About the 18th BRICS Summit

The theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development."

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021.BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)