Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a month-long campaign from Sep 17 to Oct 17, 2026, for PM Modi's birthday. It aims to connect citizens to the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision via 11 programmes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Friday, announced that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will be organised across the state from September 17 to October 17, 2026, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Dhami said the month-long campaign will focus on service, public participation, dialogue and innovation to connect citizens with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

The Chief Minister said 11 major programmes have been proposed under the campaign to ensure the active participation of students, youth, women, beneficiaries, parents, public representatives, social organisations and citizens.

Key Campaign Initiatives

The initiatives will also highlight decisions taken by the state government and showcase the real-life impact of various Central and state government schemes through beneficiaries’ stories, according to the release. Under the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme, collective lamp-lighting and public events will be organised at government scheme centres, LPG distribution centres, ration shops, major religious sites and along the banks of the Ganga. Similar programmes will also be held at locations such as new medical colleges, dams, bridges, Amrit Sarovars and Jan Aushadhi Kendras, with participation from various social organisations, as per the release.

Under ‘Mere Sapno Ka Bharat–Chitra Seva’, painting, essay and speech competitions based on the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the work and achievements of the past 25 years will be organised in educational institutions across the state. Selected paintings will be displayed in schools, with parents and citizens also being encouraged to participate in the exhibitions.

The ‘Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan’ initiative will feature school performances based on the country’s achievements, while ‘Aangan Milan Seva’ will involve children, parents, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers in activities at Anganwadi centres, with a special focus on maternal and child health, nutrition and welfare.

Through ‘Seva Ki Kahaniyan’, real-life stories highlighting the positive changes brought about by Central and state government schemes will be presented to the public through speeches, paintings and narratives.

The ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ will involve the installation of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ kalash at a prominent intersection, followed by bicycle and motorcycle rallies.

Under ‘Seva: Mera Yogdan’, citizens will be encouraged to participate in tree plantation, cleanliness drives, teaching activities and other socially beneficial initiatives, to make them active participants in the campaign.

The ‘Seva Setu’ initiative will include camps under the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ programme, where both Central and state government schemes will be covered. Health camps and multipurpose camps will also be organised.

Under ‘Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang’, rangoli will be used to showcase the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ will bring together Central and state government departments to identify real-life problems and invite innovative solutions. IITs, IIMs and experts will be involved as jury members and mentors, while selected innovations will be provided support, guidance and opportunities for testing, along with necessary regulatory assistance.

The ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’ programme will facilitate extensive dialogue with public representatives on service and good governance. Photographs, videos, beneficiary experiences, and stories of positive change emerging from the campaign will also be widely disseminated through the media.

A Vision for a Developed India

Dhami said the essence of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is not merely to showcase government schemes and achievements, but to make citizens active participants in the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ through service, dialogue, innovation and public participation.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special connection with Uttarakhand and considers the state his ‘man-bhoomi’ and Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said the country has taken the resolve to build a developed India under the Prime Minister’s leadership, and every citizen has an important role to play in turning this resolve into reality.

Dhami emphasised that the participation of youth will be particularly important in building a developed India. He said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will be organised extensively in every district of Uttarakhand, with the respective district in-charge ministers also participating in the programmes.

The Chief Minister recalled Prime Minister Modi’s vision of the third decade of the 21st century as Uttarakhand’s decade, and said the state would move forward towards achieving this vision with the support and participation of the people. (ANI)