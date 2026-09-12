UP government distributed free Toria oilseed minikits to farmers in Varanasi to boost their income. In a separate event, officials held a meeting to promote youth participation in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders dialogue and quiz.

Free Oilseed Kits to Boost Farmers' Income

The Uttar Pradesh government distributed free Toria/Lahi oilseed minikits to farmers at the Government Seed Store inside the Chandpur, Kashi Vidyapeeth campus, to expand oilseed cultivation and boost farmers' income. The minikits were distributed to farmers on Friday, selected through e-lottery by the chief guest, Shailendra Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture, Varanasi Division.

On this occasion, he appealed to farmers with vacant land to sow the oilseed crop Toria as a cash crop. This crop matures in 90 to 95 days, and later, wheat or other Rabi crops can be sown in the same field. Thus, cultivating Toria will generate additional income for farmers. He also appealed to the farmers to make online booking for seeds of other Rabi crops and to make farmer registration mandatory. He appealed to take advantage of various schemes run by the government in the interest of farmers.

Seed store in-charge Rahul Raj, Assistant Development Officer Balkeshwar Singh, BTM Ramnaresh, Technical Assistant Supriya Soni, Neha Rani, Ankita Maurya, along with farmers selected through e-lottery, Naveen Kumar, Chhotelal, Chhavinath, etc were present in the program.

'My Bharat' Committee Discusses Youth Engagement

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Additional District Magistrate (Protocol), Varanasi District, Vinay Kumar Singh chaired the 'My Bharat District Advisory Committee' meeting of 'My Young India (MY Bharat)' at the Vimarsh Auditorium of Sunbeam School in Varanasi.

In the meeting, Deputy Director, My Bharat Varanasi, Vikas Singh, gave a detailed presentation on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders 2027 through a presentation. The presentation provided information about the various stages of the Vikas Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Vikas Bharat Quiz, the upcoming selection process, and the various tracks available for youth.

Program Coordinator of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Rahul, provided practical information to the institution representatives through a PowerPoint presentation regarding the registration process on the My Bharat portal, the process of generating referral codes, and the process of connecting youth to My Bharat. The meeting specifically discussed youth participation in the Vikas Bharat Quiz 2027.

Youth aged 15 to 29 can participate in this quiz. The quiz is scheduled from August 17 to September 30. The quiz will consist of 20 questions, and participants will be given 10 minutes to complete it. Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Vinay Kumar Singh, who chaired the meeting, urged the heads of institutions and representatives to disseminate information about VBYLD 2027 to eligible students and youth from their respective institutions and encourage as many students as possible to participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz, so that more and more youth from Varanasi district can join this national initiative. (ANI)