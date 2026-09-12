The Delhi High Court passed a permanent injunction against several Facebook pages and YouTube channels for infringing the personality and publicity rights of India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma by using deepfake videos and other fraudulent content.

The Delhi High Court has passed a decree of permanent injunction against several Facebook pages and YouTube channels for infringing the personality and publicity rights of India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma and the intellectual property rights of India TV. Justice Jyoti Singh, in an order passed recently, decreed the suit in favour of Rajat Sharma and Independent News Service Pvt Ltd, against several Defendants. The Registry was directed to draw up the decree sheet.

The defendants covered by the decree were "Tamara Doc, Indian Medical Association, New Convivio, Travinin, The Hope of Your Joints, Legend Map 62, Mesonero Soto, the Indian News Today and Sone Chandi Ka Bhav." The first seven were Facebook pages, while the latter two were YouTube channels, as reflected in the amended memo of parties and impleadment application.

Mechanism for Future Infringements

The Court has also put in place a mechanism for dealing with any fresh infringing material. It permitted the plaintiffs to approach Meta Platforms Inc. and Google LLC with details of subsequently discovered URLs or content connected with the subject matter of the suit, including misuse of Sharma’s name, likeness, image, voice, photographs, videos or any other aspect of his persona. The platforms have to independently examine such requests, acknowledge them within 24 hours and take action within 36 hours thereafter. If they fail to act, the plaintiffs can approach the High Court for appropriate directions. The plaintiffs must provide supporting particulars and documents, on affidavit, showing that the URLs or content form part of the subject matter of the suit.

Background of the Lawsuit

The suit was instituted by Sharma and India TV seeking protection against infringement of Sharma’s personality and publicity rights, infringement of India TV’s registered trademarks, misappropriation of goodwill, unfair trade practices and infringement of copyright in cinematographic films, broadcasting rights and moral rights. The case concerned allegations of the creation and dissemination of deepfake videos and other fraudulent content using Sharma’s persona. The plaintiffs alleged that AI technology was being wrongfully used to create doctored videos containing distorted, modified and modulated images and voice of Sharma, besides unauthorised use of India TV’s registered trademarks and copyright infringement.

Interim Orders and Platform Actions

The Court had initially passed an ex parte ad-interim order on December 18, 2024, restraining Defendants No. 1 to 8 and 12 from infringing Sharma’s personality and publicity rights as well as the intellectual property rights involved in the suit. At that stage, Meta Platforms Inc. was directed to block, remove or take down the impugned content of Defendants No. 1 to 8 and disclose their complete details. The Department of Telecommunications and MeitY were also directed to issue necessary notifications to telecom and internet service providers for blocking or suspending infringing websites, telephone numbers, social media accounts and channels. The January 2026 impleadment application filed by the plaintiffs, subsequently placed before the Court, details obtained from Meta concerning the creators behind the Facebook pages.

During the proceedings, Google LLC was directed by an order dated November 7, 2025, to take down the YouTube channels of the mentioned defendants and disclose available BSI and IP-log details. The latest order records that the accounts operated by Defendants No. 13 and 15 had been terminated following review, while the accounts of Defendants No. 14 and 16 were under review.

Court's Observations

The High Court recorded that Sharma is a renowned journalist who has been the face of Indian television for over two decades and has an impeccable reputation in India and abroad. The Court noted that he received the Padma Bhushan in 2015 for his contribution to literature and education and has been hosting Aap Ki Adalat for the last 29 years. The Court further noted that the defendants against whom the decree was sought had been served but had not filed written statements. Their right to file written statements was closed by the Joint Registrar on July 15, 2026. (ANI)

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