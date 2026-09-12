Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed the AAP government over Punjab's law and order, alleging gangsters operate openly with police collusion. He also announced a protest over Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh's suicide, demanding justice.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday targeted the AAP government over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that "gangsters" are operating openly across the state. Speaking to reporters, Randhawa alleged broad-daylight murders, open incidents of firing and extortion across the state. "Gangsters are operating openly across Punjab. Murders in broad daylight; we had incidents where gunshots were fired openly in Mohali. Builders are receiving extortion calls...what's most dangerous is that Punjab Police have colluded with gangsters," he said, adding that he has been making allegations about the same for days.

Congress to Protest Over Dalit Labourer's Suicide

On Thursday, Randhawa said the party would hold a major protest over the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, demanding justice for the victim's family while alleging that the Punjab government has failed to address concerns related to the incident. Speaking on the matter, Randhawa said that the issue should not be politicised and asserted that the Congress would raise concerns over the handling of the case. He also said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue and questioned the Punjab Chief Minister over the developments. "We will definitely hold a big protest. We want justice for the family. We don't want politics over this. We have seen how the government has handled the issue, and we will raise these concerns... Rahul Gandhi has also raised this issue. I don't know where the Chief Minister has been since the day he took office. He should tell us what happened and how it happened... Drugs that were earlier limited to certain areas are now reaching homes across the state," Randhawa said.

The Congress leaders' remarks came amid demands for a thorough investigation into the case and action from the state government. The family of Gulzar Singh has demanded justice over his death and alleged that his last rites were carried out forcibly without their consent. (ANI)