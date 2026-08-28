Uttarakhand has announced major measures for soldiers and martyr families, including a dedicated Agniveer employment cell, higher financial assistance, Sainik Dham and employment support for dependants.

Among the top priority list of Pushkar Singh Dhami Government, the welfare of active servicemen, veterans, Veer Naris, and the families of martyrs has been mentioned. Various schemes have been made available for the benefit of the family members of the military personnel, employment, and monetary aid, where some of them are even termed as an example for other states.

Some of the major actions include making a separate employment cell for Agniveers which makes Uttarakhand the first state to have done so as per the information from the state government.

Separate Employment Cell for Agniveers

The Dhami Cabinet has sanctioned the formation of a separate Agniveer Employment Cell for helping the personnel joining back after their four-year service period under Agnipath Scheme. The cell would be looking forward to providing employment and rehabilitation.

The state government has also made up its mind to give 10% quota in government services to Agniveers.

Martyrs’ Statues to be Installed in Their Native Villages

In addition to the above, the government has decided that statues will be installed in their native villages of martyred soldiers.

This would help in preserving their stories of bravery and sacrifice for the next generation. It would also help in paying tribute to the families of the soldiers martyred in the service of the country.

₹2 Crore Ex-gratia Payment to Param Vir Chakra Winners’ Families

An increase in financial assistance for the families of martyred soldiers has been announced. The ex-gratia payment for the families of Param Vir Chakra winners has been increased to ₹2 crore from ₹1.5 crore.

For other martyred soldiers, the ex-gratia payment has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Sainik Dham Soon to be Dedicated to Public

Sainik Dham, which has been constructed in Dehradun, is soon to be dedicated to the public. This memorial built in honour of soldiers of Uttarakhand who made the ultimate sacrifice features soil collected from the places where they lived along with their stories of bravery.

This memorial has been created as a representation of the military history and the sacrifices made by soldiers of the state.

Employment, Stamp Duty Relief and Legal Assistance

As per the government scheme, one eligible member of the family of martyrs can be provided with government employment. Till now, 28 eligible dependents have been settled in government employment. Additionally, the time frame for the application process has been increased from 2 years to 5 years.

Active and retired military personnel are entitled to get 25% stamp duty relief on purchase of property worth ₹25 lakh. Assistance to the military personnel involved in land fraud cases is also being provided by the government.