Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced free Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus travel for women on August 28 and 29 for Raksha Bandhan, along with a focus on women’s empowerment.

This year, Raksha Bandhan festival is going to be a relief for the women of Uttarakhand in more ways than one. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared that women can travel free of cost in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses on August 28 and 29, as many of them would have traveled during the festival period to visit their brothers and families.

Free Bus Travel Facilities For Two Days For Women

Addressing the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, CM Dhami announced that women would be provided with free travel facilities in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses on both days of the festival period.

This move has been made to make life easier for women traveling during the festival. However, women intending to travel should get hold of the latest official information about routes and services offered by the transport corporation.

Empowerment Of Women Is Still A Priority For The Government

While delivering a message on Raksha Bandhan, Dhami said that the festival is an indicator of love, trust, affection, dedication, and a promise of protection. Dhami also expressed the need to strengthen society’s commitment towards the dignity, safety, and empowerment of women.

According to the Chief Minister, the vision of development of prosperous Uttarakhand can only be made real with the empowerment of women. He further said that enhancing the dignity of women and their participation in the economy is among the major priorities of the government.

The Chief Minister also mentioned about the efforts being made by the state to create opportunities for women in self-employment, entrepreneurship, and employment.

30% Horizontal Reservation For Women In Government Jobs

Uttarakhand provides 30% horizontal reservation for women in the government services, said Dhami. Additionally, he also referred to lakhs of women who are participating in the self-help groups for their economic freedom.

Several steps have been taken for the promotion of women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Message of Raksha Bandhan Focused on Dignity of Women

According to Dhami, he requested all citizens in the state to join in efforts to help create an atmosphere where women could live peacefully and be respected as well as advance.

He further added that the festival of Raksha Bandhan brings about social harmony and requested the citizens to continue with the aspect of respecting women after the festival.

The two-day free bus journey for women during Raksha Bandhan will make traveling more convenient for them.