AP Congress VP V. Gurunadam expressed distress over Nepal-Tibet floods, highlighting that 392 have died and 1,400 are missing, including 290 Indians. He also supported calls for wider consultation on the proposed delimitation bill.

Congress leader voices concern over Nepal floods

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President V. Gurunadam on Friday expressed concern over the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, where hundreds of people have died, and more than 1,400 remain missing, including a large number of Indian nationals.

According to the figures cited by Gurunadam, the death toll from the disaster has risen to 392, with 389 people killed in Nepal and three in neighbouring Tibet. Around 1,400 people remain missing, including 290 Indian nationals, while rescue teams continue operations in the affected areas.

Reacting to the situation, Gurunadam said, "The scale of the tragedy in Nepal is extremely disturbing. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and more than 1,400 people are still missing. The fact that around 290 Indian nationals are also reported missing makes the situation even more concerning."

He said the ongoing rescue operations must be intensified to trace those still missing and ensure the safety of people stranded in the flood-hit areas. "The immediate priority should be to locate the missing people and ensure that those who are stranded are brought to safety. Every possible effort must be made to provide assistance to the affected families," Gurunadam said.

Nepal Police has said rescue teams have so far evacuated people from the affected areas through helicopters as well as by land. The disaster has severely affected several areas near the Nepal-Tibet border, with rescue agencies continuing to work amid challenging conditions.

The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said. According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Gurunadam backs call for consultation on Delimitation Bill

Gurunadam also commented on the political debate surrounding the proposed delimitation bill, amid Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's opposition to the possibility of convening a special session of Parliament for a constitutional amendment related to a new delimitation regime. Kharge has demanded an all-party meeting on the issue and sufficient time for political parties and lawmakers to examine the government's proposal.

Gurunadam said, "A matter as important as delimitation cannot be decided without proper consultation. All political parties should be given an opportunity to discuss the proposal and understand its implications."

He further backed the Congress demand for adequate time to study any proposed constitutional amendment. "There should be transparency and adequate discussion before such an important constitutional change is brought before Parliament. The government should take all parties into confidence," he said. The issue has emerged as a politically sensitive matter, with the Opposition expressing concerns over the possible impact of a new delimitation exercise on parliamentary representation of states. (ANI)