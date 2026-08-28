Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge addresses concerns over tourists stranded in Nepal floods and launches a sharp political attack on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the BJP, questioning their ideological consistency and past actions.

Govt monitoring Nepal flood situation

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday addressed ongoing concerns of families due to the prevailing situation in Nepal amid the flash floods, pointing out that the information that is in the media is the same information that has come to the government as well. The minister confirmed that governemt is actively in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to get details on stranded travellers.

Kharge, shedding light on the ongoing evacuation and contact efforts, detailed the information gathered so far. He said, "The situation in Nepal has not yet returned to normal. The information that is in the media is the same information that has come to the government as well. We are continuously trying to establish contact from our side."

Elaborating further on the outreach measures being taken for affected individuals, Kharge noted the proactive steps underway. "We are also contacting the tourists. We have requested the tourists to provide more information if they have any. We are in touch with the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs). Most of the tourists who were supposed to go there have stopped their tour," he said.

Kharge further stated, "We have also requested everybody that if you have your relatives or friends trapped in Nepal, or if you know their whereabouts, please reach out to the closest police station or the DC office. And based on that, we will do more than what we should be doing."

The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said. According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Kharge launches counterattack on JDS, BJP

Priyank Kharge further launched a sharp counterattack against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and opposition parties over recent allegations, questioning their past statements, political consistency, and contributions to the state. He said, "Who are the JD(S) to talk about my tongue? Now you need Priyank Kharge to keep your party's existence alive. Till now BJP needed me, now JD(S) needs me. If their political existence survives because of me, let them talk. Which questions have I asked that are illegal? Was it not they themselves who wrote a big article about RSS? Who said RSS is a venomous snake? There was an article written by Kumaraswamy himself in a newspaper. At that time I became his fan, thinking Kumaraswamy had understood a lot. Why should I talk about those who leave their principles and ideology for power? I have nothing to learn from BJP and JD(S)."

Questions ideological consistency

Questioning the ideological consistency of his critics, the minister expressed, "They are talking about an IAS officer, right? Can everything be discussed with them? Or should everything be told to them? They lack information or common sense. You had questioned about the missing KPSC officer. At that time, I said he was missing. After that, his letter was received by the government. I informed the same to the media. When the officer returns, let's ask why he lied. I know where the officer is."

"I will continue to insist on talking about KPSC. Let's discuss who made Shivashankarappa Sahukar the chairman. Is it true that he became chairman by paying Rs 200 crore? Shall we ask why in his house there are photos of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra instead of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister? Let the Union Minister tell what his contribution has been to the state government," he added.

Reverting to the ideological shifts of his opponents, Kharge criticised changing political stances. "The person who called RSS a venomous snake changed his stance as soon as he was given a chair. You keep saying injustice should not happen to Karnataka and the regional party should survive. Tell us what benefit Karnataka has got because of you," he said.

Alleges 'new fashion' of personal attacks

Addressing the frequency of personal attacks against him, Kharge claimed it has become a deliberate strategy. "Abusing Priyank Kharge has now become a new fashion. If they abuse me, their marks increase in Keshava Krupa. BJP has hired speakers on rent to abuse me. Earlier it was limited to BJP, now it has reached JD(S) as well," Kharge added.

Questions Kumaraswamy's silence on jailed relative

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge further questioned Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over his selective silence regarding relatives imprisoned. "Why is Kumaraswamy, who talks about Parappana Agrahara, not talking about his own family member who is in jail? Expanding on the allegations involving local atrocities, Kharge said, "He has not spoken about the atrocities committed on women in Hassan."

Kharge questioned potential behind-the-scenes contacts and said, "Why has he not spoken about the great man who is inside the jail? Was that great man who keeps a mobile inside talking to them? Kumaraswamy has hidden that information from the public."

On B Nagendra's resignation

Shifting focus to questions regarding B Nagendra's resignation and organisational accountability within the ruling party, Kharge outlined the leadership's stance. "The Chief Minister himself has said very clearly. He has said that everyone in the party is a soldier of the party. He has said that anyone can make any sacrifice whenever needed. Whatever the high command says is final, isn't it? It applies to the Chief Minister as well. It applies to MLAs. It applies to district presidents as well," Priyank Kharge said. (ANI)