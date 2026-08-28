The NGT has directed the HSPCB to file an updated report on recovering Rs 1.78 crore in environmental compensation from 22 stone-crushing units in Mahendragarh. The tribunal has given the board four weeks to submit the status report.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to file an updated status report within four weeks on the recovery of environmental compensation imposed on stone-crushing units in Mahendragarh district.

Compensation Recovery Status

The direction was passed by a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel on Thursday while considering an action taken report filed by the HSPCB. The Tribunal was informed that environmental compensation of Rs 5.39 crore had been imposed on 88 stone-crushing units, of which Rs 3.61 crore had been recovered from 67 units, while recovery of Rs 1.78 crore from 22 units remained pending at the time of the report.

According to the HSPCB report, cases concerning the 22 units from which compensation had not been deposited were sent for recovery through the Revenue Department, including proceedings for attachment of property. The Tribunal also noted that the recovered environmental compensation is to be utilised for restoration and remedial measures aimed at mitigating air pollution in Mahendragarh, with the HSPCB overseeing its implementation in consultation with the district administration.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the HSPCB informed the Tribunal that after the filing of the report, one more stone-crushing unit had deposited the environmental compensation and partial recovery had been made from another unit. The Bench permitted the HSPCB to place the updated position on record within four weeks.

Tribunal Flags Pending CPCB Report

The Tribunal also took note of another compliance issue. It observed that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had not yet filed its report regarding the carrying capacity of Mahendragarh district, despite the earlier directions issued by the Tribunal.

The CPCB had been directed to get the carrying-capacity report cross-checked by an expert body and determine the correct carrying capacity of the district. The earlier NGT directions also required a joint committee comprising representatives of the CPCB, HSPCB and the District Magistrate to examine whether stone crushers in Mahendragarh were complying with the prescribed siting criteria and consent-to-operate conditions. The Tribunal had further directed the authorities to ensure that the district's carrying capacity was not exceeded.

The NGT has directed its Registry to serve notice on the applicant as well as the Member Secretary of the CPCB and has listed the matter for November 17.