The Gandak River's water level in Bihar's Gopalganj district is normal despite a severe flash flood in Nepal. Locals reported no immediate impact, though the administration has issued an alert. CM Samrat Choudhary stated the situation is stable.

Locals Report Normal Water Levels

The water level of the Gandak River remained normal in Bihar's Gopalganj district amid a flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the locals stated. The Gandak River flows in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Nepal. The residents of Khap Maksudpur in Gopalganj said that the water level of the river has remained normal as of now. The administration has, however, issued an alert in the wake of the floods in the neighbouring country.

Sikander Yadav, a resident, said, "The water level is fine as of now. We were concerned, and the administration had also issued an alert."

Another local told ANI, "The Gandak flows from Nepal. There is no impact of the flood here yet."

"There is no flood situation here yet. If there is any such situation, it will be visible in the river," a resident of Khap Maksudpur said.

CM Confirms Situation Stabilising in Bihar

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the situation in the state was gradually stabilising after authorities took stock of water levels and the impact of flooding in vulnerable areas following the flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.

Choudhary said he personally reviewed the situation up to Valmiki Nagar and maintained that the situation in the state was now stable.

"We have taken a complete stock of the flood situation, and by the grace of God, almost everything is stabilising. We went all the way to Valmiki Nagar to inspect. Now things are gradually getting better. There doesn't seem to be any trouble with the water levels anymore," he said.

Devastating Flash Flood in Nepal

The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said.

According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading. (ANI)