Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan met World Bank’s Pascal Donohoe to discuss the state’s 2047 vision, focusing on water conservation, climate resilience, urbanisation, jobs, education and sustainable development.

The long-term development plan of Uttarakhand got a boost as World Bank's managing director and chief knowledge officer Pascal Donohoe and his team held a meeting with chief secretary Anand Bardhan at the state Secretariat on Thursday. The topics discussed included urbanization, climate change, water management, disaster preparedness and Uttarakhand@2047 development strategy of the state.

The discussion revolved around making a more sustainable and resilient Uttarakhand by the year 2047 through strategic long-term planning.

Focus on Rivers and Water Sources

Anand Bardhan, chief secretary of Uttarakhand, talked about efforts made in each district for river rejuvenation and protection of important water sources in the state. He wanted support of the World Bank in this matter.

Water security, climate change and environmental conservation were seen as key components for the future development of the state.

Rainwater Harvesting Needs More Attention

The meeting also focused on the need to conserve rainwater. According to Bardhan, water may be the next big issue at a global level in the coming years. He said that Uttarakhand is working towards promoting rainwater harvesting and enhancing their water conservation activities.

The state also deliberated on the need to build up their partnership with the World Bank to cooperate on financial and technical grounds in this regard.

Employment and Migration

More job and livelihood generation opportunities in Uttarakhand was another major discussion point. The aim of the state is to ensure economic development, create more opportunities for the youths and reduce migration.

The discussion also included how to make the situation such that the migration could be reversed where possible along with sustainable development of the region.

Education and Skill Development

Education was yet another important discussion at the meeting. The state made an effort to improve its education system, be it at school level or technical.

World Bank assistance in the field of education, livelihood generation and migration was also discussed.

Initiatives on Energy, Finance and Drinking Water Projects

The delegation was appraised about the ongoing initiatives and projects in the sectors of energy, finance and drinking water. Future needs and possible developmental projects in these fields were also discussed.

Long-Term Cooperation by World Bank Signaled

Pascal Donohoe talked about some possibilities of strategic and flagship projects which could be beneficial to achieve the developmental objectives of Uttarakhand. The World Bank has committed itself to cooperate and support in a long term with Uttarakhand.

Vision Uttarakhand@2047 Takes Prominence

A special focus was given to Vision Uttarakhand@2047, along with the problems faced due to urbanization. Issues regarding future urban requirements and infrastructures were also raised.

Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, among others, attended the meeting.