Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Raksha Bandhan, linking it to women's empowerment. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also connected the festival to environmental protection, urging a commitment to safeguard nature.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with students and NCC cadets at his residence, where they tied Rakhi to him on the occasion of the festival.

Extending greetings to citizens, Singh said the festival represents the bond of affection and trust between brothers and sisters and also highlights the collective responsibility towards the dignity and empowerment of women.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the unbreakable affection, mutual trust, and deep bond between brother and sister, beautifully reflects our rich cultural heritage and values. It also inspires us to remain committed to the honour, safety, and dignity of women."

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our society becomes even more vigilant and sensitive towards the respect, self-respect, and empowerment of women," he added.

Meanwhile, Former President Ram Nath Kovind also celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence.

A Call for Environmental Protection

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also highlighted the importance of environmental protection on Raksha Bandhan and said the festival should also inspire people to safeguard nature.

Speaking to reporters in Jodhpur, Shekhawat said Indian traditions emphasise the responsibility of giving back to nature for what people receive from it.

"The consciousness of Indian civilisation had instituted the practice of considering whatever it gives as a debt. Therefore, in our tradition, the rakhi--used to seek protection from anyone--would be tied around their wrist, establishing the practice of seeking protection, security, cooperation and assurance from them," he said.

He added that the tradition of protection extends beyond human relationships and also includes nature and the environment.

"Today, this day is for all of us to have our sisters tie the rakhi on us for their protection, giving us confidence, but at the same time, it is also the day to take a resolve that we will work for the security of every element of nature and the environment," Shekhawat said.

Speaking about the recent flooding situation in Nepal, the Union Minister said it highlights the challenges posed by changes in nature and called for collective efforts towards environmental protection.

"In today's time, when we are witnessing nature's wrath in our neighbouring country Nepal, we are feeling the challenges of changes in nature. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, all of us must commit to working towards environmental protection," he said. (ANI)

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