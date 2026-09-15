Female biker Sia recounted her harrowing ordeal on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, alleging intoxicated men deliberately rammed her. Gurugram Police have added an 'attempt-to-murder' charge to the FIR and arrested the accused, Kalyan Bainsla.

Recounting her harrowing ordeal on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, female biker Sia on Tuesday alleged that the people of the car that knocked down her two-wheeler appeared intoxicated, aggressively chased her, and deliberately rammed into her vehicle, as Gurugram Police arrived at her residence in south Delhi to record her formal statement and added “attempt-to-murder” to the FIR.

Gurugram Sector 56 Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar arrived at Sia’s residence in Delhi's Kalkaji on Tuesday to document her official deposition. "We have come to record her statement. FIR has been registered, and new sections have also been added," SHO Manoj Kumar told reporters.

Biker Recounts Horrifying Chase

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Sia described the terror she experienced as a lone woman rider, questioning the safety of female commuters on the arterial roads of the National Capital Region (NCR). "My first thought as a female rider was that I didn't feel safe at all on the Delhi and Gurugram roads that day. Even though there were fellow riders around me, I felt that if I were to head out alone on my bike, I would have to think twice," she said.

Detailing the sequence of events leading up to the collision, she recounted how the vehicle pursued and intimidated her along the stretch. "The first thing I noticed was at the underpass: the car zoomed past me at high speed, then slowed down and drifted slightly closer behind me. It was only the second time—when they pulled up alongside, rolled down the window, and started saying something—that I really took notice. They started inching the car closer to me and were gesturing for me to stop. I was terrified. It was obvious from their faces that they were drunk; there was another guy in the car, and they were driving around with completely blacked-out windows," Sia said.

Rejecting the driver’s defence that the collision was an unintentional mishap or that he lost vehicular balance, Sia insisted that the trajectory of the car proved criminal intent. "They intentionally chased me. Whatever speed I was maintaining, they were driving much faster, trying to close the gap and get right next to me. How can you just say it was a mistake? The video clearly shows you swerving from the first lane into the third lane, ramming into me, and then fleeing. If it were your fault, you should have stopped. It was your responsibility to check; otherwise, this clearly becomes a hit-and-run case—or even attempted murder. It’s a good thing I was wearing my protective gear," she asserted.

'No One Takes Strict Action': Biker Slams Initial Response

The victim also voiced strong disappointment over the initial police response, pointing out that despite publicly providing the vehicle's registration and ownership details, the accused was allowed to remain at large and give televised interviews. "I posted the video on Sunday night explicitly mentioning the vehicle number, the name of the registered owner, and even his father's name. After the video went viral and aired on news channels, I received an Instagram message from Gurugram Police the following afternoon. There are CCTV cameras all along Golf Course Road, yet there wasn't a single police officer there that day. No one in our country takes strict action, and that is precisely why people move around so freely and get away so easily after committing crimes," she remarked.

Asserting that she will pursue the case to its logical conclusion, Sia demanded exemplary punishment to deter road rage and harassment against women commuters. "I certainly won't stay silent about this. If this happened to me today, it could happen to any girl or any biker tomorrow. I want that person to be taken into custody and given the harshest possible punishment so that we set a precedent," she added.

Accused Arrested from Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of allegedly hitting biker Sia on Gurugram's Golf course road on Sunday has been arrested. Gurugram Police arrested the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, from Dausa, Rajasthan. The Police will soon bring the accused to Gurugram.

The Gurugram Police has added Section 09 of the BNS to the case. According to a Police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

In a warning issued, the Gurugram Police said, "Playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused." (ANI)