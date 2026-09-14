Floods from the rising Ganga have submerged villages in UP's Kanpur and Moradabad. Kanpur residents are using boats and moving to highways, while in Moradabad, families are shifting to rented homes due to persistent waterlogging.

Flooding in Kanpur's Bithoor

Floodwaters have inundated villages near Bithoor in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, spreading across a 2-3 kilometre stretch after the Ganga’s water level rose above the warning mark, raising concerns in low-lying areas along the riverbank.

Describing the extent of the flooding, a resident said the areas of had been submerged, with boats being the way of commuting in those areas. "It's water everywhere for a stretch of 2-3 km. The entire village is flooded. I am only travelling by boat in these areas," the resident said.

The local further said that officials had visited the area a day earlier to inform residents about the situation and the steps being taken in response. "Some officials came yesterday. Talked to us and assured us that adequate steps are being taken. Water is being released, but until the flooding persists, the authorities are making arrangements for people to live on the highway," the local said.

Moradabad Residents Forced to Relocate

With large parts of the village underwater, many residents are being moved to the nearby highway, where temporary arrangements are being made to accommodate them until the water recedes.

On the other hand, persistent waterlogging in parts of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has forced several families to abandon their inundated homes and move to rented accommodations as floodwaters continue to affect residential areas. Prolonged flooding caused by the swelling of the Ganga River has left dozens of properties submerged for more than a week.

Residents said floodwaters have entered homes and rendered them uninhabitable, forcing families to lock their houses and move to safer locations. "We are unable to go out because of the water, so we have locked up our house. Now we are living on rent. There has been waterlogging here for the past 8 days. There are about 25 to 30 houses here where locks have been put on," a resident told ANI.

Another resident said, “Due to the water, we have closed our house. For about 1 week, we have been living on rent... Water has also entered the houses." (ANI)