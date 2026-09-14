Amid chants and a grand procession on a peacock chariot, Lord Ganesha of Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was installed at a replica of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir. The Ganeshotsav marks the 134th year of the Trust's celebrations.

Amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya”, Lord Ganesha of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was brought in a grand procession on a flower-decorated peacock chariot and installed at a replica of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir created at Jai Ganesh Prangan in Pune. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the arrival ceremony of Lord Ganesha.

Grand Celebrations Mark 134th Year

The Ganeshotsav organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal to mark the 134th year of the Trust commenced in the presence of thousands of devotees. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the traditional venue of the celebrations, Jai Ganesh Prangan, witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at 11:11 am. The ceremony was performed by Shrihit Mohitmaral Goswami Ji Maharaj, the 18th Tilkayat Adhikari of Radhavallabh Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Trust president Sunil Rasne, vice-president Ramchandra alias Balasaheb Paranjape, vice-president Manik Chavan, treasurer Mahesh Suryawanshi, general secretary and MLA Hemant Rasne, joint secretary Amol Kedari, festival chief Akshay Godse, trustees Rohit Londhe, Parag Wambure and Rajendra Gawade, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal president Prakash Chavan, along with other office-bearers and volunteers, were present on the occasion.

The Grand Procession

At 8:30 am, the arrival procession of Lord Ganesha began from the main temple on a decorated peacock chariot. The Gandhaksh Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Mayur Band, Prabhat Band and Darbar Band participated in the procession. The procession passed through the main temple, Appa Balwant Chowk, Shaniwar Peth Chowk and Tilak statue before proceeding through the Mandai route and reaching the festival venue.

Upcoming Devotional Events

On Tuesday, September 15, at 6 am, around 35,000 women will participate in the annual collective recitation of Atharvashirsha on the occasion of Rishi Panchami. Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugle will be present on the occasion. Later, from 10 pm to midnight, Maharashtra’s Warkari community will offer devotional service to Lord Ganesha through Hari Jagar, with Warkari devotees participating in devotional chanting. (ANI)