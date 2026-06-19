Rae Bareli police cracked a murder case within 72 hours, arresting a man accused of brutally killing his 45-year-old cousin over an alleged illicit relationship with the victim's wife.

Rae Bareli police cracked a murder case within 72 hours, arresting a man accused of brutally killing his 45-year-old cousin over an alleged illicit relationship with the victim's wife. The accused, identified as Rajkishore, allegedly murdered Binda Prasad, a watchman employed at a Jal Jeevan Mission water tank project, while he was asleep at the construction site in Thakurain Khera village under the Bachhrawan police station area.

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Rajkishore allegedly struck the sleeping watchman multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, slit his throat, mutilated his face and severed parts of his nose and ears before fleeing the scene.

The crime came to light on Tuesday morning when villagers heading towards nearby fields discovered Binda Prasad's blood-soaked body lying on a cot inside the water tank premises.

Police teams, along with forensic experts, rushed to the location and launched an investigation. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination while officers worked to trace the killer.

During the probe, investigators scrutinised call detail records of the victim and his family members. The analysis, along with suspicious behavioural patterns, eventually led police to Rajkishore, the victim's cousin.

After being detained for questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to the murder and revealed the motive behind the crime.

According to police, Rajkishore admitted that he had been involved in an illicit relationship with Binda Prasad's wife for nearly three years. The woman is the mother of two children. Binda had previously discovered the affair and had reprimanded both of them, fuelling resentment in the accused.

During interrogation, Rajkishore allegedly told police that he wanted to live with his cousin's wife, but she was unwilling to leave her family. He reportedly considered Binda Prasad the biggest obstacle to his plans and decided to eliminate him.

Police said the murder was carefully planned. On the night of June 15, after Binda Prasad finished dinner and went to sleep on a cot at the water tank site where he worked, the accused allegedly put his plan into action.

Rajkishore allegedly arrived at the site carrying a banka, a sharp-edged agricultural weapon. He repeatedly attacked on head and body of the sleeping watchman, leaving him severely injured.

The accused allegedly fled the scene immediately after the murder.

Based on Rajkishore's disclosure, police recovered the weapon allegedly used in the killing. Following the recovery and collection of corroborative evidence, officers registered a case against him and produced him before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Circle officer Maharajganj Pradeep Kumar said preliminary probe indicates that the alleged extramarital relationship was the primary motive behind the murder.