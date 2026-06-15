A 73-year-old retired sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly shot his wife dead before turning the weapon on himself in Firozabad district on Sunday, police said.

A 73-year-old retired sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly shot his wife dead before turning the weapon on himself in Firozabad district on Sunday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a retired SI who was serving as the manager of Adarsh Krishna Inter College, and his wife, 68-year-old Rammoorti Devi, who had been battling cancer and undergoing treatment.

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According to police, the incident took place inside their residence near Subash Chowk. Kumar allegedly used his licensed revolver to fire a shot into his wife’s chest, killing her instantly, before shooting himself in the forehead.

The sound of gunfire alerted family members, and the couple’s daughter and grandson rushed towards the room, only to find them dead.

Senior police officials and local teams soon arrived at the scene and recovered the licensed revolver believed to have been used in the incident.

SP (Rural), Firozabad, Anuj Chaudhary told TOI, “We are investigating the matter from all angles. No suicide note has been recovered from the scene.”

According to relatives, Kumar had been under intense mental pressure following allegations of financial irregularities linked to the inter college he managed.

In May 2025, a case had been registered against him on court orders after his nephew accused him of misappropriating income from the institution’s agricultural land and allegedly continuing control of the college’s management through fraudulent means.

Family members told police that Kumar had returned from a court hearing on Saturday and appeared visibly disturbed. His elder daughter also confirmed that he had been under significant stress in recent months.