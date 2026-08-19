Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 56-km Kailaras-Birpur rail section, extending the Gwalior-Kailaras train service to boost connectivity for over 100 villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, virtually inaugurated the gauge-converted Kailaras-Sabalgarh-Birpur rail section in Madhya Pradesh and flagged off the extension of the Gwalior-Kailaras train service up to Birpur.

The extension will provide direct rail connectivity between Birpur, Vijaypur and Sabalgarh with Gwalior, offering more affordable and convenient travel options for people, especially those from rural and tribal areas. The new rail connectivity is expected to improve access to Gwalior for education, healthcare and employment opportunities while boosting local trade and economic activities in the region.

Project Details and Future Expansion

Addressing the event on Tuesday, Vaishnaw said the inauguration of the 56-km gauge-converted Kailaras-Birpur section was a significant milestone for the Gwalior-Chambal region. He said residents of more than 100 villages across Bamor, Joura, Kailaras and Sabalgarh tehsils of Morena district, and Birpur, Sheopur and Karahal tehsils of Sheopur district, would benefit from the project.

Vaishnaw said the rail connectivity would be further extended to Sheopur Kalan and eventually to Kota, connecting the region with major educational and industrial centres. He added that work on the 117-km Birlanagar-Birpur section has progressed rapidly, with the next sections from Birpur to Seroni Road (37 km) and Seroni Road to Sheopur Kalan (33 km) nearing completion. The Railway Minister expressed hope that the entire Gwalior-Sheopur Kalan railway line would be completed and opened for public use in the coming months.

Boosting State's Railway Infrastructure

Highlighting railway development in Madhya Pradesh, Vaishnaw said the railway budget for the state has increased from Rs 632 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 15,188 crore in 2026-27. He said railway projects worth around Rs 1.55 lakh crore are currently underway in the state. He also highlighted that 80 railway stations are being redeveloped in Madhya Pradesh, five Vande Bharat trains are operational, and seven Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced.

Leaders Hail Project as a Historic Milestone

Scindia described the extension of the railway line from Kailaras to Birpur as a historic milestone for the Gwalior-Chambal region. He said the project would improve access to education, healthcare and other essential services. He said the railway line, which currently serves around 10,000 people daily in the Kailaras section, would benefit a larger population after the extension to Birpur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the expansion of railway infrastructure, including the Indore-Manmad new line, would strengthen connectivity between the Gwalior-Chambal region and Malwa. He said improved rail connectivity would support industrial growth, tourism and employment opportunities in sectors such as battery energy storage, footwear, hydrogen manufacturing and other emerging industries.

The event was also attended by Narendra Singh Tomar, Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament from Morena, along with other dignitaries.