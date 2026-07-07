A flooded wedding venue in Indore has gone viral after the groom carried the bride through water to the mandap during heavy rain. Guests walked through the waterlogged marriage garden while the couple completed their wedding rituals with smiles. The video drew mixed reactions online, with many calling it memorable.

A wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has gone viral after heavy rain flooded the marriage venue, forcing the groom to carry the bride through ankle-to-knee-deep water. The unusual scene has caught the attention of social media users, with many calling it a memorable wedding while others raised serious safety concerns.

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Heavy rain turns wedding venue into a pool

Indore has been receiving continuous rainfall over the past few days, with the city recording a large share of its July rainfall in the first week itself. Amid the downpour, Purva and Vaibhav went ahead with their wedding at a marriage garden in the city's western part, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

Rainwater, estimated to be around one-and-a-half to two feet deep, collected around the venue. Guests were seen carefully lifting their clothes as they walked through the water to reach the dining area. Shoes and slippers were also seen floating around the flooded mandap.

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Bride and groom complete rituals despite waterlogging

The couple decided not to let the rain interrupt their wedding. As the flooded mandap made walking difficult, the groom lifted the bride in his arms and carried her to the place where the wedding rituals were held. After the ceremony, he again carried her through the water while smiling for family members and photographers.

Videos from the wedding quickly spread across social media, where many people described the ceremony as a true monsoon wedding.

How people reacted online

The viral clip received a mix of funny comments and serious reactions. One user joked that even heavy rain could not stop anyone from getting married. Another commented that there was water everywhere in Indore except where people needed it for drinking.

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Some users, however, expressed concern over safety. One person warned that standing water near electrical wiring could have created a dangerous situation if a live wire had been exposed.

The heavy rain also affected air travel on Friday, with an Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai being diverted to Indore after bad weather prevented landing in Mumbai.