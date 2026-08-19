The RSS's annual All-India Coordination Meeting began in Visakhapatnam, with Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale. The meet aims to enhance coordination among 32 Sangh-inspired organisations and discuss national issues like 'Panch Parivartan'.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) All-India Coordination Meeting (Akhil Bharatiya Samanvaya Baithak) has commenced on Wednesday at the 'Vijnana Vihar' school in Gudilova, near Visakhapatnam. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata. This meeting is scheduled to continue until the evening of August 21.

Alongside Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretaries) and other senior functionaries of the central executive are participating in this annual All-India coordination meeting. National presidents, general secretaries, all-India organizing secretaries, and select key functionaries from 32 different organizations inspired by the Sangh, such as the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, are attending this coordination meeting, the press release stated.

Purpose and Scope of the Meeting

A total of 327 delegates are participating in the proceedings; this includes 253 key functionaries (including 49 women) from various organizations, alongside senior Sangh functionaries.

Meanwhile, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar stated that the meeting is not an executive decision-making meeting, but is aimed at sharing experiences and strengthening coordination among Sangh-inspired organisations for the betterment of society. According to Ambekar RSS is engaged in activities such as public welfare, raising public awareness, systemic change, and problem-solving. Discussions will take place to strengthen mutual coordination among all the Sangh-inspired organizations.

Key Agenda and Discussion Points

"Current national developments, social transitions, and practical solutions to emerging challenges are being discussed and reviewed during the meeting. Deliberations include changing demographic patterns across the country, their broader implications, and the necessary course of action," Ambekar said. "Youth de-addiction, or 'Nasha Mukti', is also a particular focus, with discussions on formulating a comprehensive action plan to keep youth away from drugs and substance abuse and creating wider awareness.The meeting has continued the discussions on the five transformative dimensions of 'Panch Parivartan' - social harmony, an eco-friendly lifestyle, family values, sense of self or indigenous consciousness, and adherence to civic duties, which have been propagated by the Sangh during its centenary phase," he added.

Bharatiya Development Model

Ambedkar said deliberations would also include formulating a holistic 'Bharatiya Development Model' that harmonises all spheres of society alongside economic growth. He said development should not be restricted to economic indicators but should encompass comprehensive progress across sectors.

RSS Growth and Public Interest

According to the RSS, public interest in the organisation has increased during its centenary phase. Through the 'Join RSS' website, 57,423 people registered between January and July 2025, while the figure rose to 1,23,287 during the corresponding period in 2026. More than 65 per cent of those registered are below 30 years of age, while nearly 85 per cent are below 40.

Dakshina Madhya Kshetra Sah Sanghchalak Dusi Ramakrishna, Sah Prachar Pramukh Pradeep Joshi, Andhra Pradesh Pranta Prachar Pramukh Bayya Vasu, and Sah Prachar Pramukh Vasudeva Rao were present during the press briefing. (ANI)