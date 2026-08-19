A woman died at PGIMS Rohtak after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a security guard inside the CT scan room of Panipat Civil Hospital. Police said the accused, identified as Rakesh, stopped her family from entering the room and assaulted her. He has been arrested and an FIR registered under relevant BNS provisions.

A 58-year-old woman who had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a security guard inside the CT scan room at Panipat Civil Hospital died during treatment at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Tuesday. The alleged assault took place two days before her death, according to police. The accused guard, identified as Rakesh, has been arrested and is expected to be produced before a court on Wednesday.

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Woman was undergoing treatment

According to police, the woman had been admitted to Panipat Civil Hospital after experiencing chest pain. She was suffering from heart disease and tuberculosis, and also had diabetes, police said, as reported by Indian Express.

Doctors had advised her to undergo a CT scan and an X-ray as part of her treatment.

Police said the accused was present when the woman was taken into the CT scan room. Investigators are now examining why he was inside the room and what role he was authorised to perform there.

Family allegedly stopped from entering room

According to the police account, the guard allegedly asked the woman’s family members to remain outside the CT scan room and prevented them from entering.

The woman later alleged that the guard sexually assaulted her inside the room. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Devender, SHO of Panipat City Police Station, said police received information about the alleged assault on Monday, following which an FIR was registered.

The woman was subsequently referred to PGIMS Rohtak for further treatment. She died there on Tuesday, police said.

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Accused arrested, investigation underway

Police have arrested the accused and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. Investigators are also looking into how the accused gained access to the scan room and why the woman’s family was kept outside.

The case has raised questions about patient safety and supervision in hospital diagnostic areas, particularly where patients may be vulnerable and require assistance during medical procedures.

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CT services provided under PPP model

Sources said CT scan and MRI services at Panipat Civil Hospital are being provided under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The accused was reportedly employed by the private company responsible for providing these services rather than being a regular government employee.

Sources said the company has terminated his services following the allegations.

The investigation will now determine the circumstances of the alleged assault, the accused’s access to the scan room and the events that preceded the woman’s death. Police are expected to present him before the court as the investigation continues.

The woman’s death has added a serious dimension to a case that has already raised concerns over the safety and dignity of patients receiving treatment in public hospitals.

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