Delhi has added 200 new electric buses, taking its e-bus fleet close to 5,000. The government also launched 56 Ladies Special services, a Delhi-Karnal e-bus route and an EV charging station.

Delhi has made another big move to increase electric public transportation, with the Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta launching 200 new electric buses on Wednesday. The event took place at Delhi University Sports Complex and was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

With the latest launches, the total number of electric buses plying on Delhi’s roads has come close to the 5,000 mark. The government stated that the expansion was part of an effort to improve public transport while promoting environment-friendly mobility.

Delhi Electric Bus Fleet Gets Major Boost

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, noted the increasing commitment of Delhi to electric mobility during the event. She stated that the 200 buses will give people access to more public transport while helping with pollution control measures. The launch of the buses is regarded as yet another step towards making the transport system of the capital better.

56 Ladies Special Electric Bus Services Launched

The event was also attended by the launch of 56 special electric bus services for ladies. These special services will help women and female students reach educational institutions easily.

Some of the colleges that have been included via these modes of commute include Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College, LSR College, Gargi College, Hansraj College, and SGGSCC.

In this way, there will be another mode of commute for the students and women who commute from one end of the city to the other on a regular basis.

Delhi-Karnal E-bus Service Between Two States Starts

There was another development related to Delhi which came under the spotlight during the programme. This was the inauguration of the Delhi-Karnal E-bus service between two states.

This development is expected to provide the citizens who commute from Delhi to Haryana and vice versa with an option of an electric bus route.

Rajghat Depot-1 Gets Public Electric Vehicle Charging Station

In addition to the provision of the buses, the city of Delhi got a new EV infrastructure facility as well. A new public electric vehicle charging station at Rajghat Depot-1 was inaugurated.

Leaders Stress Over Future of Electric Buses

Some notable leaders were present at the event including Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLA Suryaprakash Khatri. This launch is indicative of Delhi's ongoing efforts towards making its public transportation system electric by developing new buses, women-only bus services, inter-state connections, and charging facilities for them simultaneously.