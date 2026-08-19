The BJYM Mumbai has demanded special medical facilities in BMC hospitals for Govindas ahead of the Dahi Handi festival, citing the risk of injury. The plea includes reserving wards, deploying medical teams, and ensuring emergency readiness.

In view of the upcoming festival Dahi Handi, the demand has been made by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai to provide special medical facilities in the hospitals of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, keeping in mind the safety and health of the Govinda Pathak A memorandum was handed over to the Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde, by BYU-Mumbai President Deepak Singh.

Demand for Medical Preparedness

A large number of Govindas enthusiastically participate in this festival. While building a pyramid, there is a possibility that Govinda may fall from a height or get injured due to other reasons. In such a situation, they need to be provided with appropriate and specialist medical treatment without any delay.

Keeping this in mind, during the Dahi Handi festival, a demand has been made to reserve special wards and an adequate number of beds for Govindas in Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals, to deploy special medical teams as per requirement, to ensure the availability of adequate medicines and treatment materials, and to keep emergency medical facilities fully prepared.

The Spirit of Dahi Handi

From breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai to offering prayers at ancient temples in Mathura, the day witnesses lakhs of devotees coming together to mark the festival with great enthusiasm. Devotees across the country attend festivities, making it a truly global occasion of faith.

In Mumbai, the streets come alive with the sound of cheers as groups of men and women participate in Dahi Handi competitions. Dahi Handi is a traditional festival celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami, where participants called Govinda from multi-tiered human pyramids to reach a pot filled with curd high in the air, reenacting Lord Krishna's childhood. (ANI)