A young man was allegedly beaten with sharp weapons and shot dead in Jamshedpur's Mango. Police suspect the murder was linked to a love rivalry involving another youth. The accused fled after the attack, while investigators have launched raids, collected evidence and are examining CCTV footage to identify and arrest those involved.

A young man was allegedly beaten and shot dead in broad daylight in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Wednesday evening, sending shockwaves through the Mango area. The incident took place on Gurudwara Road under the Mango police station limits, where several attackers allegedly surrounded the victim before carrying out the deadly assault. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Singh. He was rushed to hospital after the attack but could not be saved, according to a report by Navbharat Times.

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Love rivalry believed to be the reason behind murder

According to preliminary police findings, the murder appears to have stemmed from a long-running dispute involving a young woman. Investigators said Rahul and another youth, identified as Shabbe, had reportedly been in contact with the same woman for some time. The disagreement between the two is believed to have intensified over the past few weeks as the woman kept talking to both and eventually turned violent.

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Police, however, said the exact motive will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

Attackers allegedly struck with weapons before opening fire

Eyewitnesses told police that Rahul had reached Gurudwara Road when a group of men allegedly lying in wait surrounded him.

The attackers reportedly assaulted him with sharp weapons and physically attacked him before firing at him. The sudden violence created panic in the area, with people running for safety as the attack unfolded.

The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident.

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Victim declared dead at hospital

Local residents quickly shifted the seriously injured Rahul to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) for treatment.

Doctors examined him on arrival but declared him dead.

The news of his death left his family devastated, while relatives and local residents gathered at the hospital soon after learning about the incident.

Police collect evidence, examine CCTV footage

After receiving information about the murder, Mango police reached both the crime scene and the hospital to begin the investigation.

Police teams collected evidence from the spot and have started examining CCTV footage installed in the surrounding area. Officers believe the footage may help identify everyone involved in the attack.

Investigators said all possible angles are being examined, although the case currently appears to be linked to a personal rivalry.

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Raids under way to trace accused

All the suspects managed to escape after the attack. Police have launched raids at several possible hideouts in an effort to arrest them.

Officials expressed confidence that the accused would be identified and taken into custody soon. Security has also been stepped up in the area to prevent any further tension.

The shocking murder has once again raised concerns among local residents over public safety in the Mango area. Police have appealed to anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.