The Trinamool Congress announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency by-election in Assam. The BJP has fielded Debashis Sarma for the poll, which is scheduled for October 6. The Congress is yet to name its candidate.

TMC Announces Candidate for Nagaon Bypoll

The All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency. The party made the announcement in a post on X, saying the candidate was selected under the guidance and inspiration of its chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "All India Trinamool Congress, under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial, is pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming by-election in Nagaon PC. Wishing Shri Abdul Salam the very best as he embarks on this journey of service, commitment and public welfare," the party said in the post. https://x.com/AITCofficial/status/2099134222724112582?s=20

BJP Fields Candidate, Congress Yet to Decide

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the by-election.

Meanwhile, the BJP has named Debashis Sarma as its candidate for the bypoll. The BJP's Central Election Committee approved Sarma's candidature for the constituency, with the party announcing his name on Friday. Sarma, a former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita in Assam earlier this week.

By-election Schedule

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly. The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 8 announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9. The polling will be conducted on October 6 (Tuesday), and the counting of votes will take place on October 9 (Friday).

The Commission stated that the entire election process is slated for completion before October 11, 2026.

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