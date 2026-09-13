The Delhi government is intensifying its fight against vehicular pollution. It plans to upgrade pollution testing centres with cameras and has opened two new Automated Testing Stations for commercial vehicles to ensure they meet prescribed standards.

The Delhi government is stepping up its efforts to tackle vehicular pollution by tightening monitoring at pollution testing centres and introducing more advanced systems to check the fitness of commercial vehicles. The move comes after authorities identified gaps in the existing system, with some commercial vehicles obtaining fitness certificates at testing centres that rely on outdated technology, while private vehicles were getting pollution-under-control certificates from booths located outside petrol pumps.

Strengthening Monitoring and Testing Infrastructure

To strengthen oversight, the government plans to upgrade pollution testing centres across Delhi and equip them with cameras for closer monitoring of the certification process. For commercial vehicles, two Automated Testing Stations have been opened at Tehkhand and Nand Nagri. The state-of-the-art facilities are designed to test nearly 72,000 vehicles each year, providing a more technology-driven system to assess vehicle fitness.

A Comprehensive Approach to Pollution Control

Officials said tackling pollution requires action on multiple fronts rather than relying on a single measure. The upgraded testing infrastructure is expected to help improve transparency, strengthen enforcement and ensure that vehicles on Delhi's roads meet prescribed standards.

The government said it would continue working on a comprehensive approach to pollution control, with the aim of making Delhi's fight against air pollution more effective.