Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan celebrated the successful 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, calling it a 'moment of immense pride for Bharat' and a display of India's growing global leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday hailed the successful conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi as a "moment of immense pride for Bharat," stating that India's chairship has once again demonstrated the country's growing confidence and constructive leadership on the global stage.

'A Proud BRICS 2026 for Bharat'

Commending the central leadership on social media platform X, Kalyan said, “A Proud BRICS 2026 for Bharat. The successful conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi is a moment of immense pride for Bharat. With BRICS nations representing around 50% of the world’s population and 40% of global GDP, the grouping has a significant role in shaping the global economic and geopolitical landscape. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharat has successfully steered the BRICS Chairship under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” My heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister, Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of Bharat, our diplomats, officials and every team whose dedicated efforts made this Summit a success.”

Strengthening Global Cooperation

Highlighting the economic and demographic weight of the bloc, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that BRICS members represent roughly 50 per cent of the world’s population and 40 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), giving the grouping a pivotal role in navigating global economic and geopolitical challenges.

"The Summit strengthened the agenda for economic and financial cooperation, trade, investment, resilient supply chains and development finance, while advancing collaboration in AI, innovation, technology, energy and food security. It also reinforced collective efforts towards peace and security, combating terrorism, climate action, sustainable development and a stronger voice for the Global South," the Deputy CMO post stated.

New Delhi Declaration Adopted

Kalyan further pointed out that “The adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration marks an important step towards translating these shared priorities into meaningful cooperation and action.”

"Bharat’s BRICS Chairship has once again demonstrated our nation’s growing confidence and constructive leadership on the global stage. May BRICS continue to build stronger partnerships, create shared opportunities and contribute to a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous world," the post added.

About the 18th BRICS Summit

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, marking its fourth chairship of the grouping. India's BRICS chairship was guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” with a focus on development, sustainability, innovation and the aspirations of the Global South. The grouping currently comprises of 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Collectively, its members account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade. (ANI)