After inaugurating a new party building in Coimbatore, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam said the party will continue to fight anti-worker activities and oppose private universities. He also questioned the TN govt on foreign investment transparency.

CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam inaugurated the party’s new building in the Hope College area of Coimbatore by hoisting the party flag. Later, speaking to reporters after the inauguration, Shanmugam said the party would continue to raise awareness among the public about anti-worker activities and that the party had submitted several demands to the Tamil Nadu government, adding that while some of them had been accepted, many were yet to be considered.

Opposition to Private Universities

He said the proposal to introduce private universities had earlier been strongly opposed by the CPI(M) and was kept on hold following the party’s opposition. However, he alleged that the present government had now revived the proposal.

Condemnation of Misogyny and Violence

Commenting on statements that demean women, Shanmugam said any such remarks were condemnable, and irrespective of who made them, said people cheering and applauding such statements during public meetings reflected the deterioration of the political atmosphere. P.Shanmugam also condemned sexual violence against women and children.

Concerns Over Economic Policies

Regarding the Chief Minister’s foreign visits aimed at attracting foreign investment, Shanmugam said there was a lack of transparency regarding the investments reportedly secured during the visits. He also alleged that traditional small-scale industries were being affected and pointed out that the first Budget had not made any significant announcements for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Debate on New Secretariat Location

Speaking on the proposal to construct a new Secretariat, Shanmugam said there was no disagreement over the need for a new Secretariat but maintained that Pattinapakkam was not a suitable location as the area was already congested. He said around 160 acres of land were available at the Guindy Race Course and suggested that instead of acquiring 25 acres at Pattinapakkam, the government could consider using land at Guindy or identify another more suitable location. (ANI)