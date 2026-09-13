Four people died in lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and urged the state to provide financial aid. CM N Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his condolences and assured support.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the death of four people in lightning strikes in Palnadu district and urged the State Government to immediately extend financial assistance to the bereaved families.

According to the YSRCP state office, "The deceased were identified as Talapaneni Nagamma of Petlurivaripalem, Majjiga Chinna Koteswara Rao of Mopirivaripalem, Mekala Venkayamma of Lakshmipuram on the outskirts of Kakani, and Derangula Venkataiah of Palapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal."

YS Jagan said it was extremely painful that four precious lives were lost in the tragic incidents. He said the tragedy was even more heartbreaking as four families were plunged into grief during the festive occasion. He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

YS Jagan urged the State Government to stand by the affected families in every possible way and provide immediate financial assistance to them.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Sorrow

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of four people in Palnadu district during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival celebrations. The Chief Minister condoled the deaths of Nagamma of Talapaneni from Petlurivaripalem, Mopirivaripalem, Kakani Shivaru Lakshmipuram, and Palapadu villages in Narasaraopet Mandal of Palnadu district, along with Chinnakoteswar Rao of Majjig, Venkayamma of Mekala, and Venkataiah of Derangula.

In a post on X, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu today expressed profound sorrow over the tragic deaths of four individuals—Nagamma of Talapaneni from Petlurivaripalem, Mopirivaripalem, Kakani Shivaru Lakshmipuram, and Palapadu villages in Narasaraopet Mandal of Palnadu District; Chinnakoteswar Rao of Majjig; Venkayamma of Mekala; and Venkataiah of Derangula."

Naidu described it as heartbreaking that four families were plunged into grief during the festive celebrations. "He described it as heartbreaking that four families are plunged into grief during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival celebrations. He extended deep condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government stands firmly by the affected in their time of need," CMO added. (ANI)